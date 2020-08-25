Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 11.9% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.36% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 528,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,083,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

