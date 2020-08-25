Dock Hits Market Cap of $16.84 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Dock has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,665,524 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

