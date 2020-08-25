Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31,414.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 181.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Docusign by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.70. 39,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,145. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

