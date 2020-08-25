Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.