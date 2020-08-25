Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.85% of Dollar General worth $407,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar General by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,093,000 after purchasing an additional 485,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.66. 1,547,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,637. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

