Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of LPG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 2,240,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

