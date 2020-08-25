Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $604.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00126257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.01686206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00189522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00149507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.