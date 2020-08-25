DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $206,208.61 and $215.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00015022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010568 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

