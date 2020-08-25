e-Gulden Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $148.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00505203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,962,252 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,929 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

