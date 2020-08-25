E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.90. E.On shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 5,230,987 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.90 ($14.00) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.78 ($12.69).

E.On Company Profile (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

