Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and traded as high as $20.41. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 168,195 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,498,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

