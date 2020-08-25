EBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $386,175.43 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $386,175.43 and approximately $9,217.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.31 or 0.05585419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048078 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.