ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 192.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ECC has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $34.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECC has traded up 181% against the dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,329.08 or 0.99302747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002775 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00170744 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003541 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

