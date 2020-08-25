EchoLink Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $749,514.35 and approximately $69,522.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

