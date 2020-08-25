Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.38. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million and a PE ratio of -69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 43.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecosynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

