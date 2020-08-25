EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Invests $168.41 Million in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 874,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,407,000. AON comprises about 2.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in AON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AON by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AON by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AON by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,019. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

