Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $157,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 2,025,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,926. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

