El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) is Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the period. El Paso Electric makes up 2.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of El Paso Electric worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,629. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.