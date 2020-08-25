Electra Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,566.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Electra has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $50,566.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,566,832,711 coins and its circulating supply is 28,699,676,158 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

