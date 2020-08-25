Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67,972.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $66,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

