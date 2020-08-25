Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,879.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

