Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Up 5.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.25. 4,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 5.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

