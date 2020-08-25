Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 2,090,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,526. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

