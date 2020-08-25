Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 2,081,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,333. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

