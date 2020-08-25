Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,656. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.08 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

