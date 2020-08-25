Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.92. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

