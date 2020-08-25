Energycoin (ENRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $83,471.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

