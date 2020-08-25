Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10. 170,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 116,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

