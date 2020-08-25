Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

EVSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,705. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.27. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

