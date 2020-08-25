eosDAC Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $28,538.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

