Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.77. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 7,628,258 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

About Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

