Equinox Gold Cp (EQX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/13/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/12/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.50 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/6/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/23/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/22/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 66,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 408,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

