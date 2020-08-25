Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.10

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and traded as high as $81.16. Equitable Group shares last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 25,036 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,144,852.92. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$40,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,716.90. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $996,419 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

