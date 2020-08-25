Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 25th (HYRE, INVVY, ISEE, JSAIY, KEP, KKPNF, KMPH, LLNW, LONKF, MFG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 25th:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

