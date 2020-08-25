Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 25th (AMH, ANDE, APTS, AQMS, ARCT, ARHH, ATHX, AVLR, AWCMY, BCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 25th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EKIMAS (NASDAQ:ARHH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alumina Limited’s principal activities are mining, processing and marketing of minerals, metals, fertilizers, exploration for minerals, investments in companies producing metals, minerals and chemicals. “

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.