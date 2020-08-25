Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 25th (ANF, COTY, ENLC, GMS, GNCGY, GOLF, GORO, GTX, HEPA, HISJF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 25th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $1,200.00 to $2,500.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

