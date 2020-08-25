ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 57.8% This Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $115,836.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.90 or 0.05548181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048136 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

