Essentia Price Up 85.8% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 82.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $24,126.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.05580384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

