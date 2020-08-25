Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.