Ethereum Cash Price Tops $0.0046 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $64,173.01 and $4.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.