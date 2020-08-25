Ethos Price Hits $0.0272 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.63 or 0.05586625 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

