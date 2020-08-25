EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.55. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 458 shares traded.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.