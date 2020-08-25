EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

