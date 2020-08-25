ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.13 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $770,957.73 and approximately $6,464.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.