Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Share Price

Media headlines about Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Janus Henderson Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,841. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

