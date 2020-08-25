EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.19

Shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $8.64. EXXARO RESOURCE/S shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

EXXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Renaissance Capital raised shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

