Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

XOM stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,125,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312,256. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

