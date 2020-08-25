FABRK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302,141.00 (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. FABRK has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $302,141.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One FABRK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

