Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 9.0% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $90,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.89 on Tuesday, reaching $282.28. 1,305,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

