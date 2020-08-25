Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,387,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,223,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.43 on Tuesday, reaching $280.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,983,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $800.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

